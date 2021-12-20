QUINCY, Ill. -- Monroe City fell to Quincy High School 41-13 in Saturday's cross-state road girls basketball game.
Lady Panthers sophomore Taylor Pfaff led the team in scoring with six points.
Monroe City (1-7) will play at Montgomery County (6-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
