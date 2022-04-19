MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City fell to Macon 15-0 in Tuesday’s home baseball game.
Monroe City fell to South Shelby 7-3 on Monday on the road.
Panthers catcher Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-4 with a run and double in Monday’s game. First baseman Blake Yager went 2-for-3 with a run. Center fielder Ashton Wallace went 1-for-4 with a run and stolen base.
Panthers right-hander Bo Patterson went six innings with three strikeouts, while allowing 12 hits, no walks and six earned runs to South Shelby.
Monroe City (2-6) will play at Northeast (5-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
