MONROE CITY, Mo. — An eight-run fourth inning by Clark County doomed Monroe City on Tuesday, as the Panthers lost to the Indians 13-5 at home.
Monroe City had an early lead after scoring four runs in the first inning with Kyle Thompson hitting a two-run home run.
Clark County knocked out Monroe City starting pitcher Brady Jones in the fourth inning and took a 8-4 lead by the end of the frame. Jones went three-plus innings with four strikeouts and five earned runs.
Bo Patterson pitched the final four innings in relief for Monroe City. He had nine strikeouts, while allowing four walks, five hits and one earned run.
Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-3 for Monroe City with an RBI and a run scored. Landon Utterback had a double and a run scored.
Monroe City (1-3) will host North Shelby on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Panthers next game.