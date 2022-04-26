MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City baseball team fell to Centralia 15-9 on Tuesday, playing its second game in as many days.
The Panthers defeated Brookfield 7-1 at home on Monday.
Monroe City right-hander Bo Patterson earned the win against Brookfield after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, no walks and one earned run.
Patterson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Gavin Mudd went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Ashton Wallace went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run.
Monroe City (3-7) will host Highland (0-9) in its next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.