CENTRALIA, Mo. — The Monroe City baseball team fell to Centralia 12-2 on Tuesday at Centralia High School.
Bo Patterson started the game and went two innings with two strikeouts, while allowing four hits, no walks and three earned runs. He was relieved by Colten Barger.
Third baseman Gavin Mudd went 1-for-2 with a walk. Carter Jones and Owen Fuemmeler scored the only runs for the Panthers.
Monroe City (2-8) will play at Mark Twain (2-11) on Friday at 5 p.m. in its next game.
The Panthers won their game on Monday, defeating Brookfield 6-4 on the road.
Brady Jones pitched a complete game against Brookfield, and also went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. Fuemmeler had two RBIs.