MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Canton defeated Monroe City 50-35 in the Lady Panthers home girls basketball opener on Monday.
Lady Panthers sophomore Mari Gares led Monroe City in scoring with 12 points.
Lady Tigers freshman Ally Ruffcorn scored a team-high 14 points. Macy Glasgow, Macie Fisher and Delanie Pierce each scored eight points.
Monroe City (0-2) will play at Kirksville (1-0) in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Canton (2-0) will play at Palmyra (1-0) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.