SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Once again, the Monroe City boys basketball team found itself trailing by a single possession late in a game, this time in the Class 3 state championship game against Hartville at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
Down by as much as nine points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Panthers chipped away at the Hartville lead. Monroe City’s fans were hoping for a repeat of the late-game magic that pushed Monroe City past Linn (50-46) in sectionals, O’Fallon Christian (51-49) in the state quarterfinals and Summit Christian Academy (42-35) on Friday night in the state semifinals to earn a shot at the state title.
The Panthers narrowed a 35-26 Hartville lead to 37-35 with 2:07 left in the game on a Logan Buhlig layup made possible by a Deion White steal. Buhlig was fouled while shooting but missed the foul shot that would have cut the Eagles’ lead to one.
That was as close as Monroe City would get. With 1:07 left, Hartville senior Braden Branstetter broke loose for an easy layup to start six-point scoring run in the final seconds.
Hartville capped a perfect 31-0 season with a 43-35 win over Monroe City to take the Class 3 title. The Eagles, who won the Class 2 title last year, have not lost a game a since Feb. 7, 2020, a steak of 42 wins in a row.
“We just won an absolute battle,” said Hartville head coach Brett Reed. “The coach over there (Monroe City’s Brock Edris) and those players, that is a special group. I was impressed with the way they defended and their offense. They are tough to guard. We felt them, and we knew they were going to battle with us tonight.”
For Edris, it was a game of what could have been with missed opportunities, cold shooting and giving up too many big plays.
“I am really proud of the effort our guys put forth tonight,” Edris said.
The physical tone started 20 seconds into the game. Hartville won the tip, fed the ball to senior Ryce Piper who ran into the lane for what appeared to be a quick layup, but Buhlig was planted in the lane for Monroe City. They made hard contact and Piper was called for a charge.
Officials called seven charges in the first half, four on Hartville and three on Monroe City. The aggressive play caused foul issues for both teams, particularly the Eagles, who had three starters sitting during the second quarter.
The charges took both teams out of their respective offensive rhythms.
“We knew those guys draw charges,” Reed said of Monroe City’s defense. “The game plan was to play off two feet, but we did not do a good job to avoid foul trouble the first half. That hurt us.”
Both teams missed opportunities and committed turnovers and missed shots. Hartville scored first at 6:12 left in the first quarter when Brady Wade made one of two free throws, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Monroe City junior Kyle Hays hit on a long 3-point shot 20 seconds later to give Monroe City only one of two leads on the night at 3-1. Hartville quickly struck back with layups from Barden Branstetter and Piper to take a 5-3 lead with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
Scoring went dormant for both teams until Piper made a foul shot to make it 6-3 with 1:49 left in the first quarter. Joshua Talton answered with a steal for the Panthers and fed the ball to Buhlig for an easy layup, closing the gap to 6-5.
Hartville targeted and frustrated Talton for much of the game, keeping the high-scoring junior guard out of the pain and limiting his offense production to just five points. Talton entered the contest averaging 18.6 points per game.
Hays and Buhlig stepped up to lead the offense. Buhlig led Monroe City in scoring with nine points and Hays finished with eight. Piper led all scoring with 13 points for Hartville while Cody Mahan posted 12 points.
Edris said the Eagles executed well in limiting Talton’s effectiveness.
“They do not win two state titles back-to-back without being able to guard good players. Josh is one himself,” Edris said.
Monroe City had chances at the end of the game, but Edris said his Panthers, “Just could not get over the hump.”
“I like to see our guys battle back in the fourth quarter. We had that chance,” Edris said. “We just turned the ball over too many times. We would have played a little smarter if we had realized how close it was.”
It’s just the second time in program history Monroe City has even reached the state championship game, so while the team isn’t satisfied with the loss, Edris is still proud of the accomplishment.
“I know these kids are upset. They came down here with the goal of winning the state title,” Edris said. “We gave Hartville a shot. I think we earned some respect. We’d love to do it again.”