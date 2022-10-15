MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The power bats of No. 3 seed Elsberry were too much for No. 1 seed Monroe City to overcome in the Class 2 District 5 championship game on Saturday at Lions Club Field.
Although the Lady Panthers had the lead on two separate occasions, the Lady Indians slugged its way to a 9-5 win to advance to the Class 2 state sectionals.
"They came out with a better game plan obviously," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "They knew what Lucy (Pratt) had and they took it to her. They are a good hitting team and I don't know if I've seen a better hitting team this year. Nobody has done that to Lucy all year."
Elsberry took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Ashlyn Javaux singled to drive in Katy Talbot.
Monroe City struck back in the third inning when Pratt doubled to score Audri Youngblood and Cahlin Chapman singled to drive in Pratt, taking a 2-1 lead.
Elsberry tied it up in the fourth inning when Bentlee Letson singled to drive in Kenzie Koch.
The Lady Panthers quickly regained the lead in the bottom half of the fourth with a solo home run by Emily Freidank.
"I've been waiting for (Freidank) to get that going all year," Chinn said. "She timed it out and that was beautiful. I wish we could have gotten some more runs behind her."
Pratt was taken out at the start of the fifth inning in favor of Youngblood, but the junior lefthander would be inserted back into the game later in the fifth after Youngblood allowed two two-run home runs to Elsberry batters Makenzie Gladney and Talbot.
"It's kind of worked for us this year where we kind of switched it up," Chinn said. "Because it's hard to get on one or the other. That's kind of been our dynamic duo this year, but you just got to be mentally tough. You've got to know that you are in a really tough situation and be mentally tough."
Pratt pitched 6.2 innings with six strikeouts; while allowing 10 hits, four walks and five earned runs. Youngblood pitched 0.1 inning in relief.
Monroe City added a run in the bottom of the fifth when Pratt singled to drive in Youngblood.
However, Elsberry tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-4 lead.
In the seventh inning, Monroe City scored one run when Pratt singled home Youngblood, but were unable to overcome the five-run deficit.
"They knew it was going to be a battle," Chinn said. "I said it was going to be whoever is going to score the most runs because we knew that they were going to score runs. We watched (Elsberry) the last couple of days and they are very aggressive up at bat."
Pratt went 3-for-4 with a double, run and three RBIs. Youngblood went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, three runs and three stolen bases. Abigail Smith went 2-for-3.
Addyson Steele was the winning pitcher for Elsberry, after going seven innings with nine strikeouts and allowing nine hits, one walk and four earned runs.
Elsberry (26-3) will play Marceline (24-5) in the Class 2 state sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Monroe City finishes the season with a 14-10 record and in second place in the Class 2 District 5 bracket.
It was the final game for seniors Belle Clark and Freidank.
"They both are up there leading the team this year and they have every single year," Chinn said. "That's killer when you from that 4-5 (to having to replace Clark and Freidank). That's the heart of your lineup and your power and RBI hitters. They are going to be a big void to fill next year."
