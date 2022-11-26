ADRIAN, Mo. -- The journey is over for Monroe City.
ADRIAN, Mo. -- The journey is over for Monroe City.
Adrian handed Monroe City its first loss of the season, with the Blackhawks defeating the Panthers 32-16 in the Class 1 state semifinal on Saturday.
Monroe City freshman Quincy Mayfield broke off a 49-yard run, which would set up a touchdown run by Ceaton Pennewell. The Panthers took a 8-0 lead after Pennewell punched in the two-point conversion.
Adrian responded right away and tied the game up, scoring in the first play of their drive.
The Blackhawks scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, taking a 22-8 lead.
Panthers senior Landon Utterback ran in a nine-yard touchdown right before halftime to narrow Adrian's lead to 22-16 after a two-point conversion.
Adrian added its fourth touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Monroe City had 201 combined offensive yards.
Mayfield was the Panthers leading rusher with 11 carries for 79 yards. Pennewell had 14 carries for 57 yards.
Utterback had seven carries for 34 yards, while Cameron Jones had four carries for 28 yards.
Monroe City's defense came away with two interceptions, picks by Landan Holland and Toby Sapp.
Monroe City finishes the 2022 season with a 13-1 record.
The Panthers will graduate Pennewell, Utterback, Holland, Jones, Reece Buhlig, Jaylyn Countryman, Dawson Karr, Landin Friday, Benedict Lemongelli and David Dennison from this year's team.
