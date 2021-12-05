KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- A second quarter surge by Kirksville proved to be the difference in Saturday's boys basketball game for Monroe City, with the Panthers falling 57-54 on the road.
Panthers senior guard Joshua Talton scored a team-high 27 points, while Jaedyn Robertson added nine points from the bench.
Monroe City (1-1) will play Marion County (1-1) in the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
