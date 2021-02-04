TROY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team lost for only second time this season, falling to Troy Buchanan 62-59 on the road Wednesday night.
Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton scored a team-high 24 points and was 9-for-12 from the free throw line. Senior guard Logan Buhlig scored 10 points, including two three-pointers.
Trojans senior Griffin St. Pierre led his team with 18 points, and sophomore Jack Fessenden was second on Troy Buchanan with 16 points.
Monroe City (17-2) will play travel to play Palmyra in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.