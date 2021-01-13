PALMYRA, Mo. — Several local teams will be competing in one of the biggest high school tournaments in the region when the Tony Lenzini Tournament begins next Monday.
Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg said the Tony Lenzini Tournament is a great tournament.
“Personally, I always looked forward to it,” Brandenburg said. “I have a lot of good memories from that tournament as a player. I know that our players are really excited about the tournament.”
Palmyra won the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament title last year after defeating Van-Far in the quarterfinal, Canton in the semifinal and Monroe City in the final.
Brandenburg is in his first season as Palmyra’s head coach and two All-Conference players from last year’s 22-4 team graduated. Palmyra had to rely on younger players such as Taytum White, Candra King and Abbey Redd to fill the void for players such as Rylie McKinney and Grace Krigbaum missed time earlier in the season.
Palmyra (4-5) enters this year’s tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Hannibal in the first round on Monday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Hannibal (3-7) is coming off a 48-26 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night, with senior Sydney Hart scoring 21 points. The Lady Pirates host Kirksville this Friday prior to next week’s Tony Lenzini Tournament.
“We are going to continue to improve both offensively and defensively,” Brandenburg said. “Hannibal does a lot of things really well and we are hoping we can slow them down.”
Monroe City narrowly missed winning last year’s Tony Lenzini Tournament, falling to host Palmyra 66-62 in the tournament final.
This year’s Monroe City team has already won the Monroe City and Clopton Tournaments. Led by forwards Riley Quinn and Haley Hagan, along with guard Bailee Hays, Monroe City is only three wins away from matching the total amount of wins from last season.
Monroe City (12-0) enters this year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Van-Far on Monday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard said he will prepare his team for Monday’s first round matchup after Friday’s game at Clark County.
“As with anything this year, we just want to continue to improve,” Leonard said.
Leonard added that the Tony Lenzini Tournament has many of the same teams from the Monroe City Tournament and the biggest difference is those teams have started to gel more.
“It’s a good tournament for us,” Leonard said. “It’s the last tournament until you enter the full swing of Clarence Cannon Conference play before districts start.”
Mark Twain (4-7) is coming off a consolation round title from the Clopton Tournament earlier this month. The Lady Tigers previously lost to Palmyra in the third-place game in the Monroe City Tournament in December.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said he feels that those two earlier tournaments helps prepare this team for the grind of tournament week.
“We are excited to play in the tournament,” Boswell said. “This is one of the premier tournaments in the area, and we have an opportunity to compete against some teams that we don’t often see. It will be a good measuring stick to see our growth.”
Mark Twain enters the Tony Lenzini Tournament as the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 seed Canton on Monday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
“We know that Canton has a really strong team with a lot of returners from a talented team last year,” Boswell said. “We will watch film of them from this year, as well as looking at our matchup last year to get an idea of what to expect.”
Mark Twain did not play Canton in last year’s Tony Lenzini Tournament, but did lose to Canton right after the tournament last January.
The Lady Tigers have relied on Emma Ross, Autumn Arndt and Elizabeth Trower as their primary scorers, with forward Anna Echternacht providing a force in the paint.
“We know that when we are on, we can compete with any team in this area,” Boswell said. “We need to be mentally prepared and engaged and have to bring energy every minute of the game. We need to continue taking care of business defensively and rebounding on both ends.”
The other matchup in the first round is No. 4 seed Clark County playing No. 5 seed Highland on Monday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.
This year’s Tony Lenzini Tournament will have a few changes from the past with limitations on fan attendance and mask requirements.
“We will see less fans and some games will be played in different locations,” Brandenburg said. “The nice thing is that the basketball doesn’t change. So, we are excited to get out there and compete in the tournament.”