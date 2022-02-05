QUINCY, Ill. -- The cross-state battle between Class No. 2 ranked Monroe City and Class 1A No. 3 ranked Liberty was everything it was advertised to be and more.
It would take double overtime to decide a winner between the Panthers and Eagles in the 2022 Superfan Shootout at Quincy Notre Dame.
A late bucket in the second overtime period by Panthers senior guard Joshua Talton and a subsequent defensive stop gave Monroe City a 54-53 win.
"We've got to give credit to all of the kids tonight and how they battled and competed," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "Could had went either way, but that's the kind of game that the fans that came out wanted to see. We were fortunate to be a part of it."
From the start, the game was a physical defensive-oriented contest where scoring was tough to come by.
"Our guys take pride in their defense," said Liberty head coach George Altmix. "It really doesn't matter. We've got guys who are athletic and when you are athletic and take pride in your defense, you have opportunities to shut players down. We've done that at times this and we knew we were going to have our hands full with the two Taltons."
The Panthers took a 13-10 lead over the Eagles after a quarter of play, with Monroe City senior forward Jaedyn Robertson and Liberty senior forward Devin Klauser were the leading scorers with four points each.
Panthers senior guard Kyle Hays scored six points in the second quarter to help Monroe City increase its lead to 26-19 by halftime. Monroe City also got four points from senior forward Deion White and a 3-pointer by senior guard Cade Chapman.
The Eagles limited Monroe City to just six points in the third quarter, while scoring 10 points to narrow the Panthers lead to 33-29. Liberty senior forward Breiton Klingele scored eight of the Eagles 10 points.
There were five different lead changes in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.
With 24 seconds remaining, Eagles senior guard Cannen Wolf hit a jumper to tie the game at 40-40.
"I was proud of the kids for battling," Altmix said. "We fell behind. I thought they did a great job of fighting back and giving themselves an opportunity to win."
Monroe City nearly won the game in the final seconds before the referees nullified Joshua Talton's bucket in favor of a jump ball.
Wolf once again tied the game in the last seconds of the first overtime period, sending the game tied at 48-48 to double overtime.
Two Liberty buckets by senior forward Logan Robbins and Klauser gave Liberty a 52-48 lead in the first part of the double overtime period.
Panthers senior guard Josiah Talton hit a clutch 3-pointer to narrow Liberty's lead to 52-51.
After a defensive stop by Monroe City, Robertson hit a free throw to tie the game at 52-52.
That would set up Joshua Talton's game-winning shot and the final defensive stop by Monroe City to seal the win.
"We ended up getting a timeout there by the baseline," Edris said. "We drew our play up and Josh executed it well, gets the ball, attacks and finishes. It came down to a defensive stop."
Joshua Talton finished the game with a team-high 17 points and two rebounds.
White had 13 points and two rebounds. Hays had nine points and three rebounds, while Robertson had four points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Klingele led Liberty in scoring with 17 points and had four rebounds.
Klauser had 12 points and seven rebounds for Liberty. Robbins had 11 points and five rebounds, while Wolf had 10 points and four rebounds.
Liberty out-rebounded Monroe City by a 28-20 margin.
"One of our points of emphasis is to control the boards," Altmix said. "We've got the size, but I stress the fundamentals of boxing out and making sure that we're able to get the rebound. I think we play good enough defense to if we only give teams one shot at it, we might have a chance to win a ballgame."
Liberty (20-5) will play at Hamilton/Warsaw (11-13) in its next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Monroe City (15-4) will host Palmyra (12-9) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"I think we left it all out there," Edris said. "There was a lot of situational basketball, which is good for both teams. We're nearing the last two weeks of the season and going into the postseason. There (was an) opportunity for our kids to play in a tough game in a tough environment against a tough opponent."
