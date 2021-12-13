MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Five players from Monroe City were selected to the Class 1 All-State Football Team by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
Junior linebacker Ceaton Pennewell was selected to the All-State First Team and was also named Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year.
Also earning All-State First Team selections were running back Joshua Talton, wide receiver Waylon DeGrave and tight end Deion White. Kyle Hays was named to the All-State Second Team as an athlete.
Monroe City finished the season with an 11-2 record, with the Panthers advancing to the Class 1 state quarterfinal game before falling to Hayti.
