MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City dominated the Clarence Cannon Conference this season and was recognized with 17 All-Conference selections on Wednesday.
Not only did the Panthers finish 9-0 in the regular season and win the conference crown, they are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1.
Head Coach David Kirby was named conference Coach of the Year.
Senior Ceaton Pennewell was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year, and was selected as a First Team linebacker and running back.
Senior Jag Hays was also a two-way First Team selection as a offensive lineman and defensive end.
Junior Waylon DeGrave was a First Team selection as a defensive back and kick returner, while earning a Second Team nod at running back.
Senior Landon Utterback was a First Team pick as a tight end in his first season at the position after playing running back in 2021. He also was a Second Team selection at linebacker.
Senior Jaylyn Countryman was a two-way Second Team selection as a wide receiver and cornerback.
Senior center Landin Friday was a First Team offensive line selection.
Senior defensive tackle Landon Holland was a First Team defensive line selection.
Junior defensive end Gabe Creel was a Second Team selection.
Senior running back Cameron Jones was an honorable mention pick, giving Monroe City three All-Conference players in the offensive backfield.
Palmyra earned three All-Conference selections, senior linebacker Brett Tuter, senior offensive lineman Jose Juarez and senior running back Aaron Ritchey.
