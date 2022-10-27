MCP.jpg

Monroe City defenders Ceaton Pennewell, left, and Waylon DeGrave, right, converge on Highland quarterback Brayden Logsdon during a game on Friday, Sept. 9 at Highland High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City dominated the Clarence Cannon Conference this season and was recognized with 17 All-Conference selections on Wednesday.

Not only did the Panthers finish 9-0 in the regular season and win the conference crown, they are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1.

