COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — It came down to just one point in the Class 3 sectional between Monroe City and Duchesne on Wednesday at Francis Howell Central High School.
Unfortunately for Monroe City, senior Nathan DeGuentz rebounded the ball with just a second remaining and scored the game-winning bucket.
Panthers senior Joshua Talton led the way in scoring with 23 points.
Joshua Talton was one of 10 Monroe City seniors playing in their final game on Wednesday, which also included Josiah Talton, Jaedyn Robertson, Kyle Hays, Deion White, Cade Chapman, Bo Patterson, Owen Lehenbauer, Andrew Shoemaker and Percy Campbell.
This group of seniors won the district championship all four years, advancing to the state semifinals in 2019-20 and the state title game in 2020-21.
Monroe City finishes the 2021-22 season with a 22-5 record and as the Class 3 District 6 champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.