COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, falling on the road to Father Tolton 56-52.
The Panthers (5-1) trailed by one at halftime but came out in the third quarter firing, outscoring the Trailblazers (2-0) 20-12 in the third thanks partially to four 3-pointers. junior guard Cade Chapman hit two of those four 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points in the third quarter as Monroe City led 45-38.
Father Tolton clamped down in the fourth quarter, however, allowing just seven more Panthers points the rest of the way while scoring 18 of their own. Jevon Porter, the Trailblazers’ 6-foot-11 junior forward, scored five of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, and he was 10-for-13 from the free-throw line.
Joshua Talton was once again Monroe City’s leading scorer with 14 points and Jaedyn Robertson finished with 11 points. Logan Buhlig hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Monroe City built an early lead but he managed just two points the rest of the way to finish with eight.
The Panthers will look to get back on the winning track on Saturday, when Monroe City hosts Montgomery County (4-2) at 5 p.m.