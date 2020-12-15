MONROE CITY, Mo. — For the second time in less than a week, the Mark Twain and Monroe City girls basketball teams met for a game at Monroe City High School.
It was the same result as the last time, with Monroe City coming away with a 65-43 win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers played their best basketball in the first quarter, and held a slim 11-10 lead after one quarter of play.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said the Lady Tigers were able to control the tempo in the first quarter.
“We know with Monroe City, it’s going to be bad if we are in a track meet with them,” Boswell said. “We are really trying to match their tempo. We slowed it down, ran our halfcourt stuff and ran into some really long, tough possesions.”
That’s when Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard made some defensive adjustments.
“I thought in the second and third quarters, our defense was really good,” Leonard said. “We kind of limited their looks and rebounded the ball better.”
The Lady Panthers turned it up a notch in the second quarter, outscoring Mark Twain 26-12. Sophomore Haley Hagan led the way for Monroe City, scoring 10 of her 18 points in the second quarter.
Monroe City also dominated the third quarter, outscoring Mark Twain 16-5. Senior forward Riley Quinn heated up and scored eight points in the quarter.
Quinn would save her best quarter for last, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter. She led Monroe City with 27 points.
“Haley and Riley played really well tonight,” Leonard said. “We are kind of playing a team that we are a little bigger than. (We are) making sure that we are trying to get them established.”
Boswell said Mark Twain struggled when Monroe City picked up their defensive intensity as the game went on.
“(Monroe City) switched over to that 1-3-1 defense, and picked us up a little bit more at halfcourt,” Boswell said. “We fell back into old habits, trying to pass over the top of that. Some of these weak passes that kind of plagued us last season and early this year.”
After Monroe City got into foul trouble late in the game, they switched back to zone defense after playing man defense most of the game.
Mark Twain was able to put up 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Lady Tigers.
“I think we can learn a lot from teams like this and build some confidence,” Boswell said. “Yes, we got beat by a bunch here, but it didn’t feel like a blowout to us this time. It felt like we were really competing with this team.”
Mark Twain senior Elizabeth Trower led her team with 12 points, as she knocked down two three-pointers. Senior Emma Ross was second on the Lady Tigers with 11 points.
It will be a quick turnaround for Mark Twain (1-4) , as they host Palmyra (2-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers also played Palmyra during the Monroe City Tournament last week, narrowly losing 50-41 in the third-place game last Friday.
“I think if we bring that energy like we did tonight, we are going to be in a pretty good situation,” Boswell said. “We struggled scoring the ball against Palmyra. I think we had a lot of good, easy shots, so we don’t want to change too much.”
Monroe City (7-0) has the rest of the week off. Next week, the Lady Panthers will play at Canton (1-0) on Monday and host Montgomery County (3-1) on Tuesday.
“Neither one of them have played a whole lot of games yet, so we don’t know a whole lot about (Canton and Montgomery County),” Leonard said. “We will see some film this week and get ourselves ready for them.”