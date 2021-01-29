Monroe City downs Blair Oaks in clash of ranked teams

MONROE CITY, Mo. – With 1 second left against Blair Oaks, and Monroe City clinging to a 53-52 lead over Blair Oaks, junior Kyle Hays stepped to the free throw line to ice the game for the Panthers.
Hays calmly nailed the first free throw, and then purposely missed the second shot hard off the backboard, giving the visiting Falcons no chance for a desperation shot.
Hays, the starting quarterback for Monroe City, said that his football experience helped him as he took aim for the last free throw.
“You know, Coach (David) Kirby stays on me, putting pressure, so I was ready. I just thought we really needed this,” Hays said. “Coach (Brock Edris) told me after I made the first one, to miss hard right off the board. This was a tough game.”
Monroe City, which entered the game ranked No. 3 in the Class 3 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll, downed the sixth-ranked Class 4 Blair Oaks Falcons, who entered the game 13-2 record, 54-52 in a hard-hitting contest that witnessed several players on both teams going to the floor, a poke in the eye and a bloodied nose.
It was the second time in 13 days that Monroe City faced off with a ranked, higher-class opponent in in a game with yet another playoff atmosphere. And why not? Both were final Four teams in the 2019-20 season in their respective classes and both are dominating opponents this season.
But unlike a match against Kirksville, ranked No. 10 in Class 5, which Monroe City handily won, 62-49, Friday night’s game was a neck-and-neck battle until the final buzzer.
Edris said that though the Falcons were playing without their top scorer, 6-foot-9 junior Luke Northweather, who has been averaging 28 points a game, Blair Oaks did not miss a beat.
“It was an exciting game a with a quality team. Blair Oaks is well coached. They did play without their top scorer but the other kids really stepped up and played well,” Edris said.
Even before the cloud cleared from the fog machine used for player introductions, Monroe City blitzed Blair Oaks during the opening seconds of the game, as Joshua Talton grabbed a loose ball and scored with before 5 seconds elapsed in the contest.
Then, Talton stripped the ball from Blair Oaks on the next possession and fired a pass to Logan Buhlig, who made an easy lay-up, giving the Panthers a 4-0 lead. Blair Oaks raced back to for a bucket by Deion White, who took a pass from Buhlig, giving Monroe City a 6-2 lead.
Both teams traded turnovers until Blair Oaks guard Quinn Kusgen got open on the perimeter to sink his first of six buckets from 3-point range, cutting the score to 6-5.
Blair Oaks brought 6-foot-9 senior Justin Backes off the bench. He effectively stuffed Monroe City’s inside game, as the Falcons took a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, placing the Panthers in the rare position of falling behind.
The success of Backes forced Edris to dig deep in his playbook to counter the long reach of the junior center.
“We went to an old triangle-and-two defense, something we have not done for a long time and that slowed him down for a little it but he still managed to score some points,” Edris said.
Monroe City remained behind in the second quarter until the 5:29 mark when Hays nailed a long 3-pointer, putting the Panthers up, 18-17.
Blair Oaks had trouble hitting shots in the quarter, as Monroe City’s smothering defense did not allow any field goals. But the Panthers got into foul trouble around the midway point of the quarter, sending the Falcons to the line, where they went 12-of-13 to make it a 27-25 score at halftime.
In the second half, Monroe City 6-foot-2 junior Jaedyn Robertson emerged with huge defensive plays, forcing turnovers and disrupting the Blair Oaks offense, hauling down several key rebounds. He scored four points in the quarter, and poured in seven points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer and a pair of key free throws.
“Just to have the mentality that Jaedyn had tonight after basically sitting much of the first half because of foul trouble was great,” Edris said. “You could say he was fresh off the bench in the second half. He got a lot of key rebounds and made some critical shots. He played with some really good effort tonight.”
Joshua Talton poured in 13 points to match Robertson for high scoring, while Hays scored 7 points and Josiah Talton scored 6 points.