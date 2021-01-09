CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Monroe CIty extended its domination of the Clopton boys basktball tournament, winning the title for the fourth straight season.
"It feels great," said Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton. "It's just a great tournament. To win any tournament is just awesome."
Talton scored 25 points and grabbed four rebounds in the Panthers 59-47 win over Winfield in the Clopton Tournament final.
After the game, Talton was awarded Clopton Tournament MVP after scoring 63 points and coming away with 14 rebounds during Monroe City's three tournament wins. Senior forward Logan Buhlig was named to the All-Tournament Team.
It was the second straight Clopton Tournament MVP for Talton, joining his brother C.E. Talton as a Clopton Tournament MVP.
"(Talton) is just a really good player," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "He's really deserving of that honor. He had a good week and we are proud of all of our guys."
Monroe City won by 12 points, but got off to a subpar start of the game.
The Panthers found themselves down 10-2 midway through the first quarter after Winfield senior Nolan Riechers nailed a couple of early three-pointers.
Edris then called a timeout and made some adjustments.
"We gave up 18 points in that first quarter and that's a lot for high school basketball in general," Edris said. "Then to hold the Winfield team to just five points in the second quarter to go into halftime up 10 made a big difference."
Monroe City also adjusted its defensive scheme, going with a 1-3-1 defense.
"They were hurting us with some flare screens and their point guard is really savvy at curling and getting to the rim," Edris said. "We just had to change the momentum of the game. Being able to run a defense like a 1-3-1 with the length of a Logan Buhlig up top really makes people hit the brakes and slow down."
Talton took advantage of fouls in the first half, and was 7-for-9 from the free throw line. He scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half.
After ending the first quarter down by three points, Monroe CIty outscored Winfield by a 18-5 margin in the second quarter.
"On the defensive side we thought we had a slow start, and also just shooting too many three's in the beginning," Talton said. "We started getting in the paint like coach told us to do."
Monroe City was unsuccessful in three-point shooting until late in the first half, when junior guard Josiah Talton and Buhlig nailed three-pointers.
Winfield played tough defense on Monroe City throughout the game, even after they lost the lead.
"They are a very good defensive team," Talton said. "(Winfield) played against bigger schools than most teams, and gave us a good battle on the defensive side."
Monroe City set a tournament record for fewest points allowed in three games, with the Panthers holding their opponents to just 89 points.
Edris said he was proud of how hard his players worked during the tournament and in Saturday's win over Winfield.
"They've got so many weapons," Edris said. "(Winfield's) point guard can handle the ball real well and shoot it. Then you got a 6'5" kid in the middle, and then they got shooters spaced out on the outside. You just got to be really sound and take your chances at times."
Monroe City (9-1) will host Hannibal (3-5) in the Panthers next game on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.