Monroe City defeats Palmyra to win 13th straight game

PALMYRA, Mo. — Facing a 32-18 deficit at halftime against Monroe City, the Palmyra boys basketball team knew it had to button up on both sides of the floor to come back and end a 12-game losing streak to its long-time rivals.
Palmyra’s defense got the message, but the offense never came. Aaron Stamper hit a shot to cut Monroe City’s lead to 32-20 early in the third, then a scoring drought of more than four minutes for both teams sent the game into deadlock.
“It sat on there for about three or four possessions,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said. “We had a chance to eat into their momentum, but we just couldn’t get a shot to fall.”
It was Monroe City who broke the drought when Cade Chapman splashed a 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining in the third. That sparked a 8-0 run to close out the quarter for Monroe City, eventually leading to a 52-29 victory and a 13th-straight win for Monroe City over Palmyra.
“That’s a credit to our players preparing the right way and staying focused on the gameplan and executing that to the best of their ability,” Monroe City coach Brock Edris said of the accomplishment. “We’ve been fortunate as a coaching staff to coach a lot of good players that believe in what we’re doing and our system and our culture. It’s a lot of fun when you’ve got great kids to coach that listen and play hard.”
Monroe City also improved to 20-2 with the victory, making that five straight seasons of at least 20 wins.
“I’ve talked with numerous people about how consistent they are,” Wood said. “It doesn’t matter if they are playing a lower-level team or a really good team, they have the same consistent effort night-in and night-out. It’s one of the things that makes you so tough to beat.”
Palmyra (11-8) actually came out hot with two makes from 3-point land to take a 6-2 lead early in the first. Monroe City junior guard Josiah Talton answered the second make with a three of his own to make it 6-5, kicking off a 17-2 run for Monroe City to take a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. Joshua Talton ended the frame with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that came off a steal.
Talton finished with a team-high 19 points but Monroe City tied for its lowest point output of the season. Edris didn’t mind, considering the way his team played defensively.
“I was pleased with our defensive effort,” Edris said. “We’ve talked about the things that have been hurting us, but we held Brookfield scoreless in the last game in the third quarter and then only gave up two tonight. Our third quarter defense has been good to us the last two games so hopefully we can keep that going.”
Monroe City’s defense caused headaches all night for Palmyra, forcing 22 turnovers with at least five in each quarter. With the postseason looming next week, Wood knows time is running out to get the offense situated.
“That’s been our glaring problem area for most of the season,” Wood said after his team was held under 30 points for the first time this season. “There’s nights we’ve shot pretty well, but we haven’t been consistent with it. We have to be more aggressive getting to the middle of the floor and getting to the paint.”