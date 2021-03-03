Monroe City defeats Linn to advance to state quarterfinals

LINN, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team defeated Linn 50-46 on Tuesday night in a wildly close game to advance to the Class 3 quarterfinals for the second straight year.
It was a workman-like win over an underdog that refused to back-down to the 2020 Final Four Panthers in the Class 3 Sectional 4 playoff game.
“It wasn’t as pretty as the other night, but we played an awfully good and determined team on their home floor,” Monroe City coach Brock Edris said. “This is a team that that was ranked for the majority of the season. They have two phenomenal players with their point guard, (Alek) Peters, and the (Caleb) Maassen kid, who really had us struggling to figure how to defend him for three quarters. We did better in the fourth quarter, but he was a force.”
Monroe City (25-2) will face O’Fallon Christian (20-5) on Friday night at home at 6 p.m. in the Class 3 quarterfinals. Christian overwhelmed Palmyra 65-43 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats, backed by a frenzied fan base that packed the home side of the gym, made a statement early in the game they would not back down to Monroe City, matching the Panthers evenly all game.
Monroe City was thrown off balance in the first quarter by a swarming Linn defense that was squarely focused on taking Joshua Talton out of the paint, forcing him to the outside.
But the aggressive play against Talton wasn’t the only problem. The 6-foot-1 all-District guard was tagged for two fouls, including a charge, less than four minutes into the game, forcing Edris to bench his top-scorer for the rest of the period.
Kyle Hays went on a tear in Talton’s absence in the first quarter, nailing a pair of 3-pointers and a field goal. He finished with a team-high 15 points in the victory.
“Scoring points is nice but I would not be happy at all if we had lost,” Hays said. “Josh was unselfish. They were covering him, and he fed me the ball. I really did not score those points. It was my teammates.”
The Panthers spent most of the night with no answer for Maassen, as the strong 6-foot-3 senior forward led all scoring with 18 points.
Every time Monroe City would start a streak, Maassen effectively cut off the Panthers. With Monroe City up 30-22 with 2 minutes left in the first half, he helped spark a Linn run that quickly closed the gap. He ended the first half with a hard charge into the paint for a layup that left Monroe City ahead just 31-28 at halftime.
“(Maassen) is a very good player. He was tough,” Hays said.
Linn came out in the third quarter and narrowed the Monroe City lead, but Hays went to work, hitting a field goal followed by a third make from 3-point range, putting the Panthers up 36-31 with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
Monroe City led for the rest the game, but each time the Panthers seemed on the verge of pulling away, the Wildcats fought back.
The game was not settled until the final seconds when Talton made what may have been the biggest defensive stop of the season for Monroe City with 30 seconds left.
With Monroe City clinging to a 48-46 lead at 39.2 seconds, Talton went to the line for the front end of a 1-and-1 that would effectively put the game out of reach. But he missed the front end and Linn grabbed the ball, pushing it quickly down court as Maassen was working to get open in the lane.
Maassen got the ball and started up for a layup that would have tied the game, but Talton reached out and slapped the ball away. It was rebounded by Josiah Talton, who fired a pass to Deion White for a layup that put the game away for Monroe City.
“I knew that he was going to try to drop step the right side, and I anticipated and was able to block the shot,” Joshua Talton said. “We got the job done tonight. They were taking away my post game, but we have other guys who stepped up.”