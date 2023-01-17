PALMYRA, Mo. -- It went down to the final seconds in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament between No. 2 seed Hannibal and No. 7 seed Monroe City on Tuesday.
Monroe City came away with the win by the slimmest margin, 41-40.
"It was an exciting game," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "For our guys to grow up a little bit after being in a close game like that, (figuring out) how to come out on top."
The two teams previously played last Tuesday, with the Panthers also winning, defeating Hannibal 50-39.
"I feel like Coach (Marty Hull) does a great job with his team," Edris said. "Played them last week, so both teams are really familiar with each other and both teams did a great job of trying to take away each other's threats. It was a physical basketball game."
It was a low-scoring first half with both teams struggling to score.
Panthers senior Reece Buhlig provided most of his team's offense in the first half, scoring 11 points.
"Reece is kind of coming around as one of our seniors," Edris said. "He's really taking the initiative to try to score and be aggressive for our team."
Junior Mason Hull drained a pair of 3-pointers for Hannibal during the first half.
Hannibal took a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Monroe City overtaking the Pirates for a 17-16 lead by halftime.
There were several different lead changes during the third quarter with Hannibal holding a 30-29 lead by quarter's end.
The fourth quarter featured five more lead changes and a tie, coming down to an inbounds play after Haden Robertson hit one of two free throws to narrow Monroe City's lead to just one point.
The Pirates rebounded the second shot, but Monroe City would come away with a steal on the inbounds play.
C.J. Anderson gave Hannibal the tie and a later a brief lead in the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high 12 points.
Hull and Robertson both scored nine points.
Buhlig gave Monroe City the lead back twice in the fourth quarter and racked up a game-high 25 points.
Fellow Panthers senior Jaylyn Countryman came away with seven points.
Although it was not a high-scoring game, Edris was happy with his defense.
"As a team we are not putting up a whole lot of points," Edris said. "But we are actually defending OK to keep us in ball games."
Hannibal (5-10) will face Clark County (5-8) in the consolation semifinal at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City (5-7) will face Van-Far (7-7) in the tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
"We don't see Van-Far really ever, but Coach (Pat) Connaway has been doing it for a long time down at Van-Far," Edris said. "They have a great history with their basketball program making it to the Final Four a few times. We are going to see what we have to do to play our strengths and try to take theirs away."
