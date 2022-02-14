SHELBINA, Mo. -- Monroe City racked up its fourth straight win, defeating South Shelby 66-31 on the Cardinals home court on Monday.
Panthers senior Joshua Talton led the way in scoring with 18 points. Jaedyn Robertson put up 11 points, while Cade Chapman added nine points.
Monroe City (18-4) will play at Brookfield (5-18) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
