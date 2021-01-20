PALMYRA, Mo. — It was smooth sailing for the top-seeded Monroe City boys basketball team as it cruised to a 77-28 victory over Mark Twain to open the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Tuesday evening.
The Panthers, who entered as defending champions, jumped out to a 22-6 advantage after the first quarter thanks to a balanced scoring effort led by eight points from Deion White. White added a two in the second quarter to reach double digits in the first as Monroe City (13-1) built a 47-14 lead by halftime. Seven different players scored in the first half for the Panthers.
Joshua Talton got cooking with five points in the second quarter and added another six in the third quarter to reach his team-high 13 points. White was just behind with 12 points and Cade Chapman had 11 all in the first half. Lukas McLeod was the lone Mark Twain player to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Monroe City moves on to face Highland in the semifinals on Thursday, while Mark Twain heads to the consolation bracket to face Clark County.