Monroe City cruises past Mark Twain in tournament semifinals

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Defensive pressure and a well-rounded offense helped put No. 1 seed Monroe City over No. 5 seed Mark Twain in the semifinals of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Monroe City controlled the pace of the game from the start on its way to a 71-37 win over Mark Twain.
“The gym situation is a little bit different, we don’t necessarily have a crowd to feed off of,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “We wanted to create our own energy, get off to a really good start and get the pace where we want it.”
Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer was the hot hand in the first quarter, scoring nine of Monroe City’s 22 points in the quarter.
For comparison, Mark Twain only scored nine points total in the first quarter, the same as Dyer.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said his team had some success breaking Monroe City’s defensive press, until the Lady Panthers adjusted.
“Our game plan going into this game was to attack the basket and pick up some foul calls — that didn’t happen,” Boswell said. “They did a good job of kind of playing straight up on us rotating, and we just didn’t hit our shots.”
Dyer would lead Monroe City with 18 points, making her one of three players who reached double digits for the Lady Panthers.
“That’s a big thing for us,” Leonard said. “It makes us really tough to guard. It’s not necessarily one person you are going to key on or two people to key on, when we got that many options.”
Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn was the hot hand in the second quarter, scoring seven points. She would finish second on the team with 15 points.
Quinn said Monroe City does a good job of playing as a team and not being selfish.
“We have a bunch of girls who can score a lot,” Quinn said. “Us being able to spread out the scoring really helps us have different views from each side of the court that people have to find ways to guard.”
The Lady Panthers also had sophomore forward Haley Hagan score 13 points, several off second-chance shots.
Monroe City’s defense would stifle many of Mark Twain’s possessions, limiting the Lady Tigers to under 10 points in three of four quarters.
“Our defense was stellar tonight and we played really good,” Quinn said. “We just knew we had to put a lot of pressure on them. They turn the ball over on pressure and we took advantage of that on the other side of the floor.”
The Lady Tigers found most of its offense through junior Autumn Arndt, as she led Mark Twain with 13 points. Eight of those points came in the second half.
“What she really impressed me with has always been her vision,” Boswell said. “That’s why I moved her to point guard, but also to get the ball in her hands more often. I loved the way she attacked tonight.”
Mark Twain did have eight other players score in Wednesday’s semifinal loss, with freshman Taylor Martin scoring five points off the bench to finish second in scoring.
Boswell pointed to some positives from the loss to Monroe City, such as coming up with 38 rebounds.
“We rebounded the ball really well tonight,” Boswell said. “There were stretches were we played great team defense. We were a little slow on our rotation, but overall, I think we forced them into some tough looks.”
Mark Twain will play the loser of Thursday’s semifinal between No. 2 seed South Shelby and No. 3 seed Palmyra on Friday at 5 p.m.
“It’s a tough loss to take no matter how tough the team is,” Boswell said. “We kind of need to reset, come in practice and continue to hammer away our defensive rotations. We showed we know our rotations, we are just a step slow on them.”
Monroe City will take either Palmyra or South Shelby in the tournament title game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Leonard said his team will have a light practice on Thursday, with his team having three days to prepare for Saturday’s game.
“On Friday, we’ll know who we are going to play,” Leonard said. “Then a quick warmup and an hour straight on scouting reports. We’ll come in on Saturday for a shootaround and walk through everything again and get ready to go.”