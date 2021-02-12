Monroe City controls, dominates Centralia

MONROE CITY, Mo. — It took Joshua Talton 44 seconds in the early third quarter to give the Monroe City Panthers an insurmountable lead over visiting Clarence Cannon Conference rival Centralia on Friday night.
Monroe City entered the second half what a commanding 43-22 lead over Centralia when Talton started his scoring binge. At 7:05, Talton drove for a tough layup, scoring while getting fouled by Centralia’s Liam Hill. He made the free throw, giving Monroe City a 45-22 lead.
Then Talton grabbed a loose ball and scored on an easy layup 10 seconds later, and at 6:20, drove the floor the score again. Seven of his 12 third-quarter points in less than a minute. Just for good measure, he nailed a 3-point from 25 feet to end his third-quarter blitz.
Monroe City’s defense was smothering the quarter, holding Centralia to 6 points, taking a 68-28 at the end of quarter, winning the game 77-37 against the overmatched visitors.
“We had to slow them down and we did that well in the third quarter,” Talton said. “My teammates just got me the ball at the right time and if it wasn’t for that, I would not have scored the points.”
He said that Monroe City coach Brock Edris told his team at halftime to get more aggressive and go after the ball.
“Coach said to get in the paint and get the job done and that is what we did,” he said. “It was team effort. The whole team shot well. I am proud of our guys for knocking down the shots.”
It was a huge win for the Panthers after dropping a heart-breaking 60-57 game at Troy Buchanan on Feb. 3, only the second loss of the season. With weather cancellations this week, Monroe City (18-2) had to wait nine long days to seek redemption.
Edris said the loss at Troy motivated his team to concentrate during practices, though waiting more than week to play again was tough. He said coming off the loss “got the attention of everyone” in the locker room and motivated the Panthers to produce some solid practice sessions.
“We had nearly a week-and-half off, so there was plenty of opportunity to to practice and work on some things were discovered in that game. Our guys did a good job in practice and stayed late to work extra,” he said.
Though Monroe City was solidly ahead after the first half, he was not satisfied with rebounding and thought the Panthers were giving too many opportunities to Centralia Junior Grant Erisman, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
The Monroe City defense shut down Erisman in the second half.
“We did a good job of getting the ball out of the hands of their guards. And they did a good job of containing No. 4 (Erisman) who really hurt is in the first half,” Edris said. “We did a good job of getting open looks for shots and making the shots.”
Both teams fought evenly for the first three minutes of the game. Centralia hit first when Kile Chitwood scored on a turnaround jump shot with 7:30 left in the quarter. Monroe City junior guard Kyle Hays nailed a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to give Monroe City a 3-2 lead.
The teams traded leads until the 5:03 mark when Monroe City junior Cade Chapman nailed a 3-point shot from the corner to give Monroe City an 11-9 lead. The Panthers did not look back, taking a 20-13 lead after the first quarter.
Overall, 11 Monroe City players scored. Monroe City Jaedyn Robertson scored 13 points, while Logan Buhlig scored nine points and Andrew Shoemaker posted eight points.
The Panther hit on eight baskets from 3-point range and went 12-for-15 from the foul line.