MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Sometimes the best offense is your defense.
Friday night was one of those nights for Monroe City, who scored four defensive touchdowns to defeat Montgomery County 44-34 in Week 2.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Sometimes the best offense is your defense.
Friday night was one of those nights for Monroe City, who scored four defensive touchdowns to defeat Montgomery County 44-34 in Week 2.
The Panthers scored their first touchdown with a two-yard touchdown run by Jayden Holland, which was followed by a two-point conversion by Quincy Mayfield to take an early 8-0 lead.
Trey Smyser then intercepted a pass a returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, with Mayfield once again punching in the two-point conversion.
Monroe City's next score came when Aiden Oswald scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. After a Smyser pass to Waylon DeGrave, the Panthers took a 24-0 lead.
Montgomery County then narrowed Monroe City's lead to 24-20.
The Panthers responded when Dylan Ross broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run to get a 30-20 cushion.
DeGrave then came through with a pick-six and went 16 yards for a score.
Ross scored Monroe City's final touchdown off a interception he returned for 47 yards, with Smyser linking up with DeGrave for the two-point conversion.
Ross was the Panthers leading rusher with 11 carries for 111 yards. Mayfield had 17 carries for 50 yards, while Holland had 14 carries for 59 yards.
Monroe City (2-0) will begin Clarence Cannon Conference play next week and will host Highland (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.