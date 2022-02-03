MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games scheduled for Thursday against Montgomery County were canceled due to poor road conditions.
Monroe City (14-4) will play Liberty on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.