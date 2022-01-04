CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Monroe City dominated from the start in the Clopton boys basketball tournament first round game, defeating Silex 89-9 on Tuesday.
Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton scored a team-high 21 points.
Four other Monroe City players reached double-digit scoring. Kyle Hays scored 17 points, Waylon DeGrave put up 13 points, Reece Buhlig racked up 12 points and Jaedyn Robertson had 11 points.
Monroe City (6-3) will play Elsberry (10-2) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
