Monroe City breezes past Brookfield

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team won its final regular season home game of the year on Tuesday, defeating Brookfield 76-37.
Although Monroe City entered halftime with a 44-28 lead, Panthers head coach Brock Edris felt his team was not playing fundamental defense.
The halftime adjustments made by Monroe City worked as the Panthers held Brookfield scoreless in the third quarter.
“We were just playing more disciplined defense in the third quarter,” Edris said. “We did that and made things difficult and got a couple of five-second calls. Guys were playing harder and smarter, and that was the reason why they didn’t score in the third quarter.”
Although Brookfield was down by 16 points at halftime, they played their best basketball during the second quarter and were gaining momentum. The Bulldogs scored 20 of its 37 total points in the second quarter.
Edris also made offensive adjustments at halftime, which led to Monroe City having its highest offensive output in the third quarter with 24 points.
“I thought early we shot the ball from the perimeter too much and didn’t look inside,” Edris said. “When we went into halftime, I think we were 8-for-10 in the paint, so we made a more concerted effort to get the ball inside and around the rim. We did a good job of offensive rebounding, too.”
The Panthers spread the ball around with four different players reaching double-digit scoring.
Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton scored a team-high 16 points, with his brother, Josiah Talton, close behind with 15 points. Junior point guard Kyle Hays added 10 points.
Junior Jaedyn Robertson made a big contribution off the bench for Monroe City. He led the team with four rebounds and scored 11 points.
“Jaedyn is our second leading scorer and he comes off the bench,” Edris said. “We kind of had that in year’s past with Logan Buhlig coming off the bench last year as a junior. It’s nice when you can bring someone in who brings a spark on the offensive end of the floor. Jaedyn did that for us.”
Bulldogs senior Carsen Beckman scored a team-high 16 points and pulled down three rebounds. Senior Beau Kunkel added 11 points.
Brookfield (3-17) will host South Shelby (8-13) in its next game on Friday.
Monroe City (19-2) will play three straight road games following Tuesday’s win. The Panthers will play Highland (11-7) on Wednesday, play Palmyra (11-7) on Thursday and play Macon (13-7) on Friday.
“We really don’t get an opportunity to prepare if you don’t have time for practice,” Edris said. “Fortunately, a couple of those teams are familiar. Highland, we played once and Palmyra we’ve played twice.”
Edris said he thinks his team will be able to pick up on the scouting report for those two teams, but Macon is a different story.
“Macon will be a little different because our team hasn’t seen them this year,” Edris said. “A lot of it we will go off of kind of remembering what they did last year.”