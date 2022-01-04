CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Monroe City and Mark Twain met for the third time this season on Monday when the two schools faced off in the opening round of the Clopton girls basketball tournament.
It proved to be third times the charm for the Lady Panthers, who defeated Mark Twain 43-33 after falling twice to the Lady Tigers earlier in the season.
Both teams struggled to score early on with Mark Twain taking a slim 18-16 lead to halftime.
The second half would be a different story as Monroe City outscored Mark Twain by a 25-17 margin, aided by big second half performances by senior Mackenzie Moss and sophomore Mari Gares.
Gares scored a team-high 15 points for Monroe City, including three 3-pointers. Moss scored nine points, while sophomore Taylor Pfaff scored eight points.
Mark Twain junior Audrey Ross led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points, while senior Autumn Arndt scored 13 points.
Mark Twain (5-5) will play Louisiana (0-6) in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Monroe City (2-8) will play Elsberry (7-4) in the tournament semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
