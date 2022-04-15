HUNTSVILLE, Mo. — Monroe City had a big day at the Westran Relays on Thursday.
The boys team placed first overall and the girls team placed fourth, with a total of 24 schools competing.
Monroe City won three boys relay team races — the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.
Senior Josiah Talton won both the boys 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. He also placed second in the triple jump.
Senior Joshua Talton won the boys discus.
Freshman Gage Woolen won the boys 300-meter hurdles and placed fifth in the high jump.
Junior Ceaton Pennewell placed second in boys shot put and fourth in javelin.
Other notable performances on the Monroe City boys side was Cameron Jones placing fourth in the 100-meter dash, Kabott Harlan placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run, Jackson Wheeler placing fifth in the 3,200-meter run, Waylon DeGrave placing second in long jump and Dawson Karr placing third in discus.
The Monroe City girls 4x800-meter relay team placed first and the 4x400-meter relay team placed second.
Senior Emmalee Williams won the girls 800-meter run.
Senior Carly Youngblood won the girls pole vault, while placing third in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
Other notable performances on the Monroe City girls side was Abigail Smith placing third in the 400-meter run, Ella Hays placing sixth in the 3,200-meter run and Audri Youngblood placing sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the pole vault.
Monroe City will host the Dennis Hancock Invitational on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. Other teams participating in the meet include Community, Highland, Marion County, Mark Twain, North Shelby, Paris and Westran.
