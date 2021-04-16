HUNTSVILLE, Mo. — The Monroe City track and field team had a successful day at the Westran Invitational on Thursday, as the Panthers competed against 18 other schools.
The Monroe City boys team placed first overall and the girls team placed third.
Monroe City dominated the boys relay races, winning the 4X200-meter relay and the 4X400-meter relay. The Panthers also finished second in the 4X100-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay.
Cameron Jones won the boys 200-meter dash and placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Kabott Harlan won the boys 800-meter run and placed third in the 1,600-meter run. He also was part of the first-place 4X200-meter relay team.
Logan Lucas placed third in the boys 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Aaron Plumb placed second in the boys 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Josiah Talton won the boys high jump and was part of the two relay teams that won.
Joshua Talton finished second in the boys discus and was part of the 4X200-meter relay team that placed first.
Connor Pfaff placed second in the boys pole vault and finished fifth in the javelin.
Waylon DeGrave finished second in the boys long jump and fourth in the high jump.
The Monroe City girls team won the 4X400-meter relay race. They also placed second in the 4X800-meter relay and third in the 4X200-meter relay.
Emmalee Williams won the girls 800-meter race and was part of the 4X400-meter relay team that placed first.
Ella Hays placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run and third in the 3,200-meter run.
Lexie Birt won the girls 300-meter hurdles and the javelin. She was also part of the first-place 4X400-meter relay team.
Carly Youngblood won the girls pole vault, finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Abigail Smith placed fifth in the 400-meter run and was part of the 4X400-meter relay team that won.
Monroe City will host the Dennis Hancock Invitational on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in its next meet.