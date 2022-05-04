EWING, Mo. -- Monroe City saw its boys team win the Clarence Cannon Conference meet at Highland High School on Tuesday, while the girls team placed fifth.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams won the girls 800-meter dash with a time of 2:25.64, going undefeated in that event this year.
Panthers senior Carly Youngblood also has gone undefeated in girls pole vault this season, winning the event with a distance of 3.16 meters on Tuesday. Youngblood also won the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62.
The Monroe City girls team won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:35.06.
Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan won the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.55, while also placing second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:51.12.
Panthers sophomore Waylon DeGrave won the boys long jump and placed fifth in triple jump.
Monroe City junior Ceaton Pennewell placed fourth in boys javelin and second in shot put.
Panthers senior Josiah Talton won the boys triple jump, while Joshua Talton placed second in discus.
Monroe City came away with three wins in boys relay races -- the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. They also placed third in the 4x800.
