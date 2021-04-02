MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City had a big day at his first home meet of the track and field season, with the boys team placing first and the girls team placing second.
“To be able to host a track meet for the first time in almost two years, and (for) our local fans to have the opportunity to see our kids compete was a very special moment,” said Monroe City boys track head coach David Kirby. “I was very happy with the way our kids competed. I feel that our training habits are showcasing very well into competitive performances.”
Monroe City finished with 172.5 points to finish first on the boys side. Palmyra finished second with 133 points and Macon finished third at 104 points. Mark Twain finished sixth overall with 74 points.
Rounding out the boys team finishers were South Shelby in fourth, Louisiana in fifth, Schuyler County in seventh, Community and Canton tied for eighth and North Shelby in tenth.
The Monroe City boys 4X100-meter relay team of Jones, Joshua Talton, Elmer Martinez and Jaylyn Countryman finished first with a time of 47.16.
The Monroe City boys 4X400-meter relay team of Kyle Hays, Martinez, Countryman and Josiah Talton finished first with a time of 3:48.29.
“Coach Kari Williams’ relay units consisting of Josiah and Joshua Talton, Elmer Martinez, Cameron Jones and Kyle Hays were a dropped handoff in the 4X200 away from sweeping the sprint relays,” Kirby said.
South Shelby wound up winning the boys 4X200-meter relay after the Monroe City team was disqualified.
Palmyra won the final boys team event, the 4X800-meter relay. Palmyra’s 4X800-meter relay team consisting of Caleb Juette, Connor Bross, Carson Hicks and Abe Haerr finished first with a time of 9:20.63.
Monroe City sophomore Cameron Jones edged out Palmyra sophomore Hayes Miller by one second to win the boys 100-meter dash. Milller came back to win the 200-meter dash over Josiah Talton.
A pair of Mark Twain runners finished at the top in the boys 400-meter dash, with sophomore Lukas McLeod placing first and junior Will Owen placing second.
Haerr edged out Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan to win the boys 800-meter race, with Owen finishing third.
Harlan came back to win the boys 1,600-meter race as he finished roughly 12 seconds faster than second-place finisher Owen.
Monroe City finished in the top-two spots in the boys 3,200-meter race with Lucas placing first and Harlan placing second.
“Coach Berry is doing a wonderful job of fine-tuning our distance group,” Kirby said. “Logan Lucas, Kabott Harlan, Kaleb Griffin, Jackson Wheeler, Korbyn Cheek and Thomas Crider are all well ahead of my expectations at this point of the season.”
Senior Aaron Plumb set a school record for Monroe City in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.43. Plumb also finished third overall in the 300-meter hurdles.
Palmyra senior Weston King won the boys discus and finished second in the shot put.
Mark Twain junior Ashton Hughes placed fifth in the boys shot put. In the discus, Joshua Talton placed third and Palmyra senior Joshua Lickfield placed fourth.
Mark Twain senior Carter Hummel won the boys javelin throw, with teammate Dawson Leake finishing third in the event.
Haerr won his second event of the meet in the boys high jump and with his teammate, Hicks, placing third. Canton’s Aidan Spurgeon placed second, while Monroe City’s Waylon DeGrave placed fourth.
DeGrave also won the long jump and placed third in the triple jump. Josiah Talton finished second in the triple jump.
“Coach Mulvaney has done a wonderful job with our horizontal jumpers,” Kirby said. “Josiah Talton and Waylon DeGrave have both jumped All-State-level distances. I do love that neither is satisfied with their early season performances and are looking to improve their marks.”
Monroe City senior Connor Pfaff won the pole vault.
Palmyra finished with 158 points to win on the girls side. Monroe City finished second with 126.5 points and Schuyler County finished third with 99.5 points. South Shelby was fourth with 77.5 points and Mark Twain was fifth with 66 points.
Rounding out the girls team finishers were Macon in sixth, Marion County in seventh, Louisiana in eighth, North Shelby in ninth, Community in tenth and Canton in 11th.
Palmyra won a pair of girls team events, winning both the 4X100-meter relay and the 4X200-meter relay races. Palmyra’s 4X100-meter relay team consisted of Sophia Hoerr, Mallory Sublette, Isabella McBride and Abbey Redd. Their 4X200-meter relay team consisted of Alaina Loman, Jaynee Durst, Taytum White and Grace Krigbaum.
The Mark Twain girls 4X100-meter relay team consisting of Madison Boleach, Bre Black, Autumn Armour and Audrey Ross finished second overall and within less than a second of first-place Palmyra.
“So far this season, we are in a good position,” said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. “This was our fourth meet and I am still trying to fill positions and find what events kids will excel in. We are working towards being consistent in our events and finding that groove to help reach our goals.”
Monroe City won both the girls 4X400-meter relay and the 4X800-meter relay events, edging out Palmyra in both races. Monroe City’s 4X400-meter relay team consisted of Abigail Smith, Alivia Chinn, Lexie Birt and Emmalee Williams. The 4X800-meter relay team consisted of Lauren Smith, Hannah Jo Wheeler, Ella Hays and Williams.
Boleach and Ross finished second and third for Mark Twain behind North Shelby sophomore Whitney Shinn in the girls 100-meter dash.
White won the girls 200-meter dash for Palmyra, with Armour placing third and Chinn placing fourth.
Marion County junior Delaney Straus won a hat trick of girls races, winning the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
A pair of Monroe City runners finished right behind Straus in the girls 400-meter dash, with Williams placing second and Abigail Smith placing third. Williams also placed third overall in the 800-meter run.
Palmyra sophomore Jeorgia O’Brien placed first in the girls 1,600-meter run, with teammate Lydia Szarka placing third. Hays placed second for Monroe City, with her teammate Lauren Smith placing fifth. Mark Twain sophomore Matera Ellis placed fourth.
Hays also placed second in the girls 3,200-meter race, with teammate Isabella Stupavsky placing fourth.
Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood placed second in the girls 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Birt finished second in the 300-meter hurdles
Palmyra sophomore Emma Krigbaum placed third in the girls 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Mark Twain senior Elizabeth Trower placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Palmyra senior Drew Billups finished fourth in both the girls shot put and discus. Palmyra freshman Candra King finished third in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
Birt placed third for Monroe City in the girls javelin throw. Durst finished fourth and Palmyra senior Grace Krigbaum finished fifth.
Marion County sophomore Tristen Holt won the girls high jump. Monroe City junior Kylee Feldman placed third in the event.
Youngblood won the girls pole vault for Monroe City, edging out a pair of Palmyra rivals. Redd finished second and Loman finished third for Palmyra.
Armour won the long jump for Mark Twain, while also setting a personal record.
“(Armour) is filling positions that we haven’t had in a few years,” said Mark Twain girls track coach Erin Mack. “She is a strong sprinter and good fit with Madison Boleach and Audrey Ross, who placed second and third respectively in the 100-meter dash, and who are also part of the 4X100-meter relay.”
Straus won her fourth event after finishing first in the girls triple jump.
Monroe City and Palmyra will compete next in the Clark County Invitational on Tuesday. Mark Twain will compete in the Bowling Green Mini Medal Meet on Tuesday.