CENTER, Mo. — Monroe City defeated Mark Twain 12-1 in Friday’s baseball game at Mark Twain High School.
Panthers starting pitcher Bo Patterson was the winning pitcher after going five innings with 13 strikeouts, while allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run. He also went 3-for-3 wtih two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Monroe City center fielder Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs.
“Complete game for us tonight,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “We put together all aspects of the game. Bo (Patterson) threw a great game and had the hitters off-balance. Offensively, we squared the ball up and compiled several runs.”
The Tigers combined for just four baserunners in Friday’s game.
Monroe City (2-9) will play at HIghland (0-13) on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Panthers next game.
Mark Twain (2-11) will host South Shelby (8-3) on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Tigers next game.