Monroe City baseball stressing fundamentals

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City enters the 2021 baseball season with a mostly youthful team led by a pair of seniors.
With the Panthers short on varsity experience after missing last season, Monroe City will rely on smooth-fielding shortstop Brady Jones and starting catcher Jon Galland. Jones has played on the varsity team since he was a freshman.
Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham said he does not think missing last season will have much of an impact since all other Missouri teams were in the same boat.
“(We want to) try to compete in every ballgame,” Vanlandingham said. “Grow as individuals as well as a team.”
Vanlandingham has been stressing the fundamentals in spring practices.
“We have been preaching the fundamentals of all parts of the game,” Vanlandingham said. “Starting with basic drills and progressing to game-like situations.”
Another key player for Monroe City will be junior third baseman Bo Patterson, who led the team in average, hits and RBIs as a freshman in 2019.
The Panthers will also count on Galland, Jones and junior Gavin Mudd offensively.
Monroe City will go with Jones, Patterson and junior Colten Barger as its top pitchers.
The makeup of the starting lineup is still up in the air as Monroe City prepares for Friday’s opener at Silex.
“There are always open spots for positions,” Vanlandingham said. “That drives players to become better as an individual, then we will be better as a team.”
Monroe City went 5-9 in their last actual season in 2019 and hope to improve upon that this season.
The Panthers have some tough early games, playing two 2019 district champions in the first five games, the March 19 opener at Silex and an April 15 matchup at Palmyra. Monroe City will also host Canton in its home opener, who have been quite successful in the past decade.
Clarence Cannon Conference rivals Centralia and Macon also have good baseball programs and will play Monroe City later in the season.
“We play in a very competitive conference,” Vanlandingham said. “We will have to play at a top level each conference game.”