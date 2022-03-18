MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City enters the 2022 season with plenty of experience all over the roster that the Panthers hope will translate into improvement on the field.
The Panthers have eight seniors on its roster returning and have increased their numbers to 19 players.
One senior that will be counted on to be a force both on the mound and the plate is Bo Patterson, who will be Monroe City’s No. 1 pitcher and hit in the middle of the order.
“Bo is going to be a big one for us,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “He’s coming into his senior year and has started all four years. He’s definitely going to be expected to contribute in all ways of the game.”
Senior Colten Barger and sophomore Carter Jones will join Patterson in the rotation.
Monroe City also will utilize junior Corey Weiss, senior Gavin Mudd and sophomore Owen Fuemmeler in the bullpen.
“We have quite a few arms,” Vanlandingham said. “So it’s just going to be who can throw strikes and get the job done.”
Fuemmeler is coming off an All-Conference season playing primarily as an outfielder in his freshman season.
As a sophomore, Fuemmeler will be more versatile. He will get some time behind the plate and on the mound, while also getting time in the outfield grass.
“He sees the ball and is a quick kid,” Vanlandingham said. “He puts the ball in play and makes the defense work. He led our team in batting average last year, so I expect a lot out of him.”
With Jon Galland graduating, Monroe City is looking for a new catcher.
The coaching staff has not decided on a starter, but Fuemmeler and junior Landin Friday have both gotten reps at catcher in preseason practices.
Friday saw time as a designated hitter last season.
“We just tell those guys to compete and the best one will hopefully get the job done,” Vanlandingham said.
The hot corners have a pair of senior returners, Gavin Mudd at third base and Blake Yager at first base.
Carter Jones shifts from second base to shortstop to replace his brother, Brady Jones.
Senior Kaleb Whitener will get time at second base and Patterson will see time in the infield when not pitching.
Seniors Ashton Wallace and Barger will both be starters in the outfield, and Fuemmeler will get time there when not playing other positions.
Freshman Dylan Ross has had a strong showing in preseason practices and is competing for playing time in the outfield.
The team will have more depth with bigger numbers this year.
“I keep telling the guys there’s a lot of spots open,” Vanlandingham said. “Make it hard for me to take you out of the lineup.”
The Panthers finished last season with a 7-12 record and fell to Palmyra in the Class 3 District 7 Tournament semifinals.
Monroe City has been limited in practices due to poor weather, and has not been able to practice on the infield dirt. They have gotten time in the batting cage, outfield grass and have even practiced on the football field.
Vanlandingham has been focused on improving the team’s fundamentals.
“I just tell the guys to compete day in and day out, every pitch,” Vanlandingham said.
2022 Schedule
March 21 — Unity
March 22 — Highland
March 24 — Knox County
March 28 — at Canton
March 29 — at Paris
March 31 — at Westran
April 5 — at Clark County
April 7 — at North Shelby
April 12 — Missouri Military Academy
April 14 — Palmyra
April 18 — at South Shelby
April 19 — at Macon
April 21 — Northeast (Cairo)
April 25 — Brookfield
April 26 — Centralia
April 29 — Mark Twain
May 2 — Clark County
May 5 — Louisiana
May 6 — at Van-Far
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.