MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City baseball team fell to Paris 5-2 at home on Tuesday in a game that went extra innings.
The Panthers scored first, taking a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. The Coyotes would claw back with a run in the fourth inning and tying the game in the sixth inning.
The game went into the eighth inning after both teams failed to score in the seventh inning. Paris took the lead in the top half of the eighth, scoring three runs.
Monroe City starting pitcher Brady Jones went 7.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. He allowed eight hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Panthers center fielder Owen Fuemmeler went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Catcher John Galland hit a double, drew a walk and had a stolen base.
Monroe City (0-2) will host Westran (0-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.