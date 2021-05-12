MACON, Mo. -- The Monroe City baseball team lost to Macon 12-2 on Tuesday at Macon High School.
Panthers starting pitcher Bo Patterson went 5.2 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing nine hits, three walks and eight earned runs. He was the losing pitcher.
The Panthers were held to just five hits, with Owen Fuemmeler, Ashton Wallace, Blake Yager, Gavin Mudd and Kyle Thompson each getting a hit apiece.
Monroe City (6-11) will play Clark County (6-11) in the Class 3 District 7 tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. in Palmyra.