PALMRYA, Mo. — The Class 2 District 6 football final will be decided between two Clarence Cannon Conference rivals on Friday, Monroe City and Palmrya.
Palmyra (10-0) defeated Monroe City (8-2) 30-20 on Sept. 25 at Palmyra High School and will host Friday’s district final. The regular season meeting was a nailbiter, with Monroe City entering the fourth quarter with a lead and Palmyra coming back to get the victory.
Both teams expect Friday’s district final game to be a hard-fought battle for the district title.
“We have to be fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “Monroe City is a well-coached team with great athletes. We will need to play the best game we have played all year to have a chance.”
Mistakes in the fourth quarter cost Monroe City the game in the regular season and Monroe City head coach David Kirby hopes to change that on Friday.
“We learned that really good teams capitalize on errors,” Kirby said. “We had several errors in the first Palmyra game and it ultimately cost us an opportunity to win the ball game.”
Last season, the two teams split the season series. Monroe City came away with a 40-22 win in the regular season finale, while Palmyra won the district semifinal, 44-22.
Miles said Palmyra will have to work hard to earn a win over Monroe City and avoid another series split.
“We are working on improving Palmyra at this point,” Miles said. “We have to get better as we prepare to play a team like Monroe.”
Kirby said Monroe City is focused on putting his team in position for a win, not on the previous losses to Palmyra.
“Everyone knows that you win and you move on,” Kirby said. “As a coach, you want to keep the season going as long as possible to continue building the relationships and bonds amongst the team.”
Monroe City is coming off a come-from-behind 28-26 win over Bowling Green last week in the district semifinals.
It took a 55-yard touchdown run from Monroe City running back Joshua Talton to tie the game with 13 seconds remaining. Then it took some improvising from quarterback Kyle Hays to connect with Ceaton Pennewell for the game-winning two-point conversion.
Kirby credited Hays for his great play and leadership during Monroe City’s game-winning drive.
“This team has a never give up attitude,” Kirby said. “They understand that if there is still time on the clock, we have a shot to be successful.”
It was a much easier path for Palmyra to the district final as they easily dispatched Clark County 35-8 in the district semifinals last week.
Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer also had an impressive performance, coming up with four touchdown passes.
“Brody is exactly the dude we knew he could be,” Miles said. “He is a good leader that absorbs information, and takes it on the field and puts us in the right spots to be successful.”
Besides Lehenbauer, Monroe City will have to deal with several different talented running backs, such as Wade Begley, Collin Arch and Hayes Miller.
Kirby said Monroe City’s defense will have to stick to the basics and tackle well against Palmyra.
“Our goal is to play assignment-sound football and limit explosive plays.”
Although it was a blowout win for Palmyra last week, it conquered some demons as Clark County had ended Palmyra’s season the prior three seasons in a row.
“That was a good win, we are excited to win and get to continue to play on,” Miles said. “Hats off to Clark County for battling through all their adversity. They are a strong team that played hard to the very end.”
Palmyra’s defense limited Clark County to eight points last week, the fifth time Palmyra has limited a team to under 10 points this season.
“Our defense has played well all year long,” Miles said. “We are only giving up 11.9 points per game. Can’t say enough about what Coach K (Tyler Krietemeyer) and his guys are doing on that side of the ball.”
The Palmyra defense will be tested by a Monroe City team that has averaged 34.4 points per game. Hays has several weapons he can rely on, including Talton, Pennewell and wide receiver Logan Buhlig.
Miles said he expects a great game between the two rival schools on Friday.
“I think that it will be a game with a lot of ups and down with two great teams,” Miles said. “I think that we will have to play extremely well to keep all of the MC athletes in check.”