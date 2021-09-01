SALISBURY, Mo. -- The high school cross country season kicked off on Tuesday with Hannibal and Monroe City competing in the Salisbury 3500.
Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney said the Panthers competed well in their first meet.
"There were over 250 runners entered in the meet, so we knew we were going to see some tough competition," Mulvaney said. "The meet is a really great meet to see what areas we need to be working on. Our MC athletes are really tough, so I know that we're going to see massive improvements in the next few weeks."
On the boys side, Hannibal finished in third place and Monroe City placed fourth. Father Tolton came away with the win.
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols finished third overall with a time of 11:54.09. Junior Eli Hess placed seventh at 12:26.89, senior Xavier DaMotte placed 15th at 12:55.74 and sophomore Reign Creech placed 23rd at 13:14.42.
"Overall, it was a good first outing," said Hannibal head coach Jim Coniglio.
Southern Boone junior Connor Burns won the boys race with a time of 10:52.11.
On the girls side, Monroe CIty placed fourth overall. Father Tolton also won the girls race.
Finishing in the top-20 for Monroe City were senior Emmalee Williams placing eighth at 14:06.79 and sophomore Ella Hays placing 14th at 15:11.8.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placed 13th at 14:53.2 as the Pirates' only runner on the girls side.
Father Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes won the girls race with a time of 12:55.04.
Hannibal will race again on Friday at the Mexico Invitational at Green Estates Park.
Monroe City will race next on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Palmyra Invitational at Flower City Park.