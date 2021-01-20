Monroe City advances to Tony Lenzini Tournament finals

PALMYRA, Mo. — Six days prior to Wednesday's Tony Lenzini Tournament girls semifinal matchup between Monroe City and Clark County, the Panthers ran away in the second half to hand the Indians a 70-42 loss.
Heading into Wednesday's second meeting in six days, the Indians decided to switch things up. Clark County came out defensively in a box-and-one defense, putting Alexis Ellison on Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer and packing the paint with the remaining four bodies to keep Panthers bigs Riley Quinn and Haley Hagan in check.
The strategy worked at first, with the Indians jumping out to a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter, but with so much attention devoted to stop three of Monroe City's options it left room for the other two.
Panthers guard Clara Minor took advantage of the space to spark a 10-3 run to end the first quarter with five points, including a three at the buzzer. Monroe City took the lead in the second quarter thanks to a 9-0 run to close and never looked back, defeating the Indians 56-51 to return to the Tony Lenzini Tournament final.
"We knew they were going to throw something different at us, we just weren't 100 percent sure what it was," Panthers coach Cody Leonard said. "I thought we did a good job adjusting, especially once we calmed down instead of trying to force things in."
Top-seeded Monroe City (15-0) will face off with second-seeded Canton in the finals on Saturday.
Its the second straight time one of Leonard's guards has stepped up against the Indians. Last Friday, Bailee Hays went for a season-high 17 points as the Panthers ran away from Clark County.
Minor finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists on Wednesday, and her ability to make shots and spread the floor allowed other Panthers to operate.
"Clara is really good at reading the defense and everything like that," Hagan said. "I think it helped us a lot that she can see the whole floor and see who is open or if she needs to shoot it."
It helps that Leonard trusts Minor to score as much as anyone else on the floor.
"We heard them talking before the game that they wanted to let her shoot, and she is fully capable," Leonard said. "Clara some nights is our fourth or fifth scoring option, but a lot of teams in the area she would be option one or two."
It came down to picking their poison for the Indians defense, and while they didn't get the win they did hold the Panthers to their worst scoring output of the season. Quinn and Dyer, who combined for 47 points in the tournament opener against Van-Far, were held to just 22 combined points on Wednesday.
"We junked it up," Clark County coach John Weaver said. "They're good, they score a lot of points, so you can't just play the same defense that everybody plays all year and think that its going to be enough."
It had the Indians (6-6) ahead through much of the first half, until Hagan found her groove. Hagan scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the second quarter, and by halftime she already had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
While many of the Monroe City players deserve credit for their undefeated start to the season, Weaver believes no one means more than Hagan.
"Everybody knows about Quinn and Dyer, but from last year to this year (Hagan) has really elevated her game," Weaver said. "She is strong, her footwork is better, we even pushed her off the block and she made some shot out there from 12 or 13 feet."
Quinn was frustrated in the first half with just four points, but in the second half Leonard changed up the offense and got Quinn further out on the baseline for some easy looks, which she knocked down. Quinn eventually piled up 10 points in the second half match Hagan with a team-high 14 points.
Monroe City eventually worked itself to a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but this time Clark County didn't back down. Brooklyn Howe scored 10 tough points off of post moves in the fourth quarter to keep her team in it until the end. Howe finished with 14 points and Ellison had a game-high 17 points.
And if the Panthers remain undefeated after Saturday, they will win their first Tony Lenzini Tournament title since 2018.
"It's been a couple of years since we've won this one," Leonard said. "We'll have a walkthrough tomorrow then do a full practice on Friday and then see what we can do."