CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Monroe City boys basketball team defeated Elsberry 58-50 in the semifinals of the Clopton Tournament on Thursday.
Panthers senior guard Joshua Talton scored a team-high 21 points, and senior guard Josiah Talton scored 15 points.
Monroe City (7-3) will play Winfield (9-3) in the Clopton Tournament championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
