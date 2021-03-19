Mixture of youth and experience for Palmyra girls track

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra will rely on a mix of senior runners and young up-and-coming runners as the girls track and field team prepares to begin the season.
Palmyra head coach Nick Koetters said the team is excited to compete this season after missing out on last season.
"Having to miss a full year of competing was hard and a lot of them really missed that," Koetters said. "So getting the chance to compete now and put on that uniform for their school, they are really going to embrace the opportunity this year."
During spring practices, Palmyra has been working on getting back into track shape and figuring out who is going to do what events.
"With 34 girls, there is a lot of competition in practices," Koetters said. "I've told the girls they are free to challenge each other for spots and see if they can take a spot from each other going forward. I believe that will make them better as the season goes on."
Palmyra will look to young runners Bella McBride, Mallory Sublette and Taytum White to be their top sprinters, along with senior runners Grace Krigbaum and Sophie Hoerr.
Krigbaum has set a goal for the team to go to the state meet and improve times and break records.
"A lot of us are in other sports," Krigbaum said. "As far as track goes, I know there are a lot of girls that have been running outside of school. We've been practicing for about the past two weeks."
Krigbaum plans to add javelin to her event list, along with relay races. She and other seniors on the team have been a mentor for the younger kids.
"A lot of them don't know what practices are like," Krigbaum said. "It's a lot different going from middle school to high school. We change things up a lot. They kind of ask us for help with form."
In distance running, Palmyra will look to cross country runners Lauren Sheputis, Lauren Reid, Lydia Szarka and Bella Perkins to lead the way. Jeorgia O'Brien figures to be in the mix as well.
Koetters pointed to Emma Krigbaum as Palmyra's top hurdler.
"She will look to do the 100s and 300s," Koetters said. "We have a few other girls working on them, but Emma looks to be our main hurdler and she will carry a lot of points for us in those events."
Abbey Redd will be Palmyra's top vaulter and Lena Haerr figures to get time in the high jump after an impressive couple of weeks of spring practice.
Mallory Sublette excelled in the triple jump as a middle schooler and will join forces with junior Jansen Juette to form a nice combination at triple jump.
"Jansen Juette went to state in the triple jump as a freshman and last year before we got shut down, she was looking really strong," Koetters said. "An injury from the winter has slowed her start to the season but once she is healthy, she will be very competitive."
Koetters will look for senior Drew Billups and freshman Candra King to be the primary throwers, competing in the shot put and discus events.
"I believe (Billups) would have went to state as a junior in the discus had we not had our season stopped," Koetters said. "She returns to make that happen and build towards her college career. Candra did really well as a middle schooler and has already shown her athleticism this winter on the basketball court playing at the varsity level."
Palmyra will host a meet on Thursday, April 8, and the team is excited to perform in front of the home crowd.
"Palmyra has not hosted a meet on our campus for at least the last 11 years," Koetters said. "So getting to host at our school, in front of our fans will be huge. After that, we look towards conference, districts, sectionals and state each year."