PALMYRA, Mo. — Missouri came out as winners in the fourth annual Illinois vs. Missouri Senior Track Meet on Friday at Palmyra High School.
Missouri won the boys meet for the first time, outscoring Illinois by a 66-46 margin. Missouri also won the girls meet with a 64-54 score.
13 meet records were broken during the meet, while $1,000 was raised for the Special Olympics at the meet.
Monroe City senior Carly Youngblood won the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.56) and set a new record by winning pole vault (11 foot, one inch).
Palmyra senior Jansen Juette set a meet record in girls triple jump (33 feet, 3 inches), one of four wins she had on Friday.
Juette also won javelin (101 feet, four inches), long jump (15 feet, 1 inch) and high jump (four feet, eight inches).
Quincy senior Anna Schuering won the girls 800-meter dash (2:18.58) and 1,600-meter run (5:19.65).
Liberty senior Elle Sunde set a new meet record in the girls 100-meter dash (12.77), while she also won the 200-meter dash (26.88).
Other girls winners included Libery senior Shannon O’Neil in the 400-meter dash (1:02.07), Pittsfield senior Olivia Campbell in shot put (35 feet, nine inches) and discus (148 feet, five inches). Campbell set a meet record in discus.
Illinois won the girls 4x100-meter relay, while Missouri won the 4x400-meter relay.
On the boys side, Highland senior Drew Mallet won the 100-meter dash (10.91), 200-meter dash (22.13) and triple jump (38 feet, two inches). He set a meet record in the 200-meter dash.
Highland senior Robert Goehl won the boys long jump (18 feet, six inches).
Liberty senior Cannen Wolf won the boys 800-meter dash (2:03.95).
Other boys winners included Quincy senior Reid Savage in 110-meter hurdles (15.25), Camp Point senior Ashton Bernard (54.46), West Hancock senior Miles Sheppard in the 1,600-meter run (4:34.53), Scotland County senior Alex Long in shot put (53 feet, 10 inches), Quincy senior Deon Rodgers (158 feet, five inches) and Scotland County senior Hayden Long in javelin (182 feet, 11 inches).
Missouri won both the boys 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.
