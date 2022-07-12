FAYETTE, Mo. — Central Methodist University will hold the Missouri Track and Field Camp for high school athletes on Monday, July 25.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25, and will be staffed by collegiate, high school and private coaches. Check-in times will be from 8 to 9 a.m. and campers should bring their own lunch, with water being provided.
Deadline for camp registration is on Monday, July 18 at a price of $95 per camper and $25 per coach. Online registration can be found at www.mtccca.org.
Events scheduled at the camp include sprints, hurdles, long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, discus, shot put and javelin.
In case of rain cancellation, the makeup date will be on Tuesday, July 26.
Questions can be directed to camp director Matt Candri at mcandri@dutchmen.us.
