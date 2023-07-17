alex friday.jpg

Hannibal's Alex Friday at bat in the 9th Annual Illinois versus Missouri high school All-Star game at Veterans Field in Hannibal, Mo. on Saturday, July 15. Missouri won 3-1.

HANNIBAL -- Veterans Field was the site for another great showcasing of some of the very best high school baseball players in Illinois and Missouri.

This past Saturday night saw the 9th Annual Illinois vs. Missouri High School Baseball All-Star Game as the community came out to celebrate these great athletes one last time before many move on to compete on the college level.

