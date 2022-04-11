ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- It was not the road trip Hannibal-LaGrange University was looking for, with the Trojans losing all three games of a baseball series against Missouri Baptist University.
The Trojans fell to Missouri Baptist 24-9 on Friday. On Saturday, Missouri Baptist won the second game 4-2 and the third game 5-1.
"We saw good pitching from our guys today, were hit and miss on the field and hitting struggled against some good arms with good stuff today," said Trojans head coach Ben Strother. "We still need to do a better job of putting it all together."
Jakob Rhoderick went six innings with three strikeouts in Saturday's first game. Seong Bin Hur hit a two-run home run.
Jacob Bone went 4.2 innings with five strikeouts in Saturday's second game. Charlie Culp went 2-for-4 with a double.
HLGU (8-21, 0-12) will host Iowa Wesleyan University for a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.